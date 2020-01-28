CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBMB stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.91 and a beta of 0.10.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

