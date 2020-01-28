MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MKC.V stock opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08.

Get MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH alerts:

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.