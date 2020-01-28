Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.03

Shares of Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$2.97 ($2.11), with a volume of 3611964 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.07 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

In related news, insider William (Bill) Burns bought 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$59,786.10 ($42,401.49).

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.