Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 541.4% in January

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 541.4% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.