Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.44

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$10.44 ($7.40) and last traded at A$10.33 ($7.33), with a volume of 286786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$10.28 ($7.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.72 million and a PE ratio of 645.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

