Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,969 shares of company stock valued at $69,632. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Tengasco, Inc. Short Interest Update
Soligenix, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Soligenix, Inc. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Marine Petroleum Trust Short Interest Up 369.2% in January
Marine Petroleum Trust Short Interest Up 369.2% in January
MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
South Plains Financial Short Interest Update
South Plains Financial Short Interest Update
Mesoblast Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.03
Mesoblast Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.03


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report