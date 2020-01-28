Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,969 shares of company stock valued at $69,632. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.