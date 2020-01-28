First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 575.0% in January

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First US Bancshares worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

FUSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

