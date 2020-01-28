Amgen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.95 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

