Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $333,305.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,213.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.