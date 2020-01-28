Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PRU opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

