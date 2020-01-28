Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $88.47 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 97,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

