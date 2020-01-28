CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. CHORUS LTD/S has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

