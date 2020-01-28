CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. CHORUS LTD/S has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.94.
About CHORUS LTD/S
