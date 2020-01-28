CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

