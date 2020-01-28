Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NLST opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amgen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share
Amgen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Prudential Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Prudential Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International
CHORUS LTD/S Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
CHORUS LTD/S Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report