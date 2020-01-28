Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NLST opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

