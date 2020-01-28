RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.71 on Monday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Analyst Recommendations for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

