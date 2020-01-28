58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.