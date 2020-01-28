58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.
WUBA stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
