Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERRPF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $14.20 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

