Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quantum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.
Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.
In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.
