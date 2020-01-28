Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quantum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

