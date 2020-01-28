ValuEngine Lowers Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Sell

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Aggreko stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.