NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NK Lukoil PAO has a 52 week low of $74.98 and a 52 week high of $108.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

