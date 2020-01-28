Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Buy”

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

