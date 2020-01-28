VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Recommendations for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

