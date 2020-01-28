Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $43.61.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

