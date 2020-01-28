Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $43.61.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amgen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share
Amgen, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Prudential Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Prudential Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International
Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International
CHORUS LTD/S Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
CHORUS LTD/S Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets
CENTRICA PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report