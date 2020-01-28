Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$857.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.56 million.

TSE MX opened at C$48.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$40.11 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

In related news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited bought 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,460,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,100,052.79.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

