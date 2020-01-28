Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NSC opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $162.73 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

