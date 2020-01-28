Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $38,799,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

