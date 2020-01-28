Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $12,097,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.