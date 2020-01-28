Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $73.83 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

