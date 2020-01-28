Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 575,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

