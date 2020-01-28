Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $999.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.