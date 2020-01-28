Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $999.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
