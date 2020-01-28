Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUR opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

