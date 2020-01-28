CMS Energy (CMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

