S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STBA opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Earnings History for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cambridge Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Murphy Oil Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Murphy Oil Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
M.D.C. Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
M.D.C. Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report