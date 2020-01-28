S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STBA opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

