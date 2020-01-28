Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management has set its Q4 guidance at $0.62-0.66 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIV stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

