CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.