Analysts Issue Forecasts for StealthGas Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for StealthGas in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

