Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

FOCS stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

