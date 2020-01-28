Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $196.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

