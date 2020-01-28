Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Raised by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $107.63.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

