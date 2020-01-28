EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXAS. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,885,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

