Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.