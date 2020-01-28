Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

