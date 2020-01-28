Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.82 million and the lowest is $53.07 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $206.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.14 million to $207.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.81 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,066 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,980. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guardant Health by 444.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

