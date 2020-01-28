LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) versus Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Head to Head Survey

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LRAD and Koss’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $36.98 million 3.28 $2.79 million $0.08 45.88 Koss $21.84 million 0.51 $430,000.00 N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Koss shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LRAD and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54% Koss 0.23% 0.33% 0.21%

Summary

LRAD beats Koss on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

