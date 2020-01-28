Financial Review: MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MVC Capital and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund 0 1 2 0 2.67

MVC Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 82.72%. Given MVC Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVC Capital and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.56 $16.32 million $0.65 14.74 John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Volatility and Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12% John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

MVC Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

