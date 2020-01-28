Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

