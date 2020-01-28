Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE HIG opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,322,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 205,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

