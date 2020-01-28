Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
SPN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97.
Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.
About Superior Energy Services
Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.
