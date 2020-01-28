Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 50,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SPN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

