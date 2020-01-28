QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,992,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

