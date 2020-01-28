BidaskClub Downgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Hold

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Natixis raised its holdings in JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at about $27,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

